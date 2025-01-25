Revitalization of MLK Park and Community Center moves forward

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — MLK has been a park that has been used to create movements and bring people together. With community concerns, this park will be seeing renovations that are set in motion.

Valley Strong Credit Union has contributed $2 million towards the $31 million project.

The new park will feature modern playgrounds, splash pads, an events plaza, and a community garden.

The project addresses issues such as outdated facilities and safety concerns like littered needles.

Completion of the park is anticipated to bring a state-of-the-art community center to the area.

Jovon Dangerfield has been studying the Martin Luther King park as an advocate for Transitional Youth Mobilize 4 Change and spoke at the MLK Revitalization event.

He tells me there have been many issues the park faces due to the location, nearby tobacco stores, and gangs populating the surrounding area.

"We've also seen needles in the park that potentially carry blood-borne pathogens and we've begun to advocate towards that the city and the park to put sharps containers in the parks," Jovan explains.

That work to improve the park hasn't stopped there as Rick Anthony, Director of the Recreation and Parks Department, is on a mission to improve the quality of the park he says he grew up in.

"The community center we have is outdated and not in code compliance in a lot of aspects. The park itself has aged." Rick Anthony reminiscences.

With approval from the county, the park is expected to acquire land to add areas such as play areas, events plaza, community garden, amphitheater, health and resource center, and more. There are still much-needed funds to make this vision possible.

"Modern playgrounds, splash pads, aquatic centers, so it's everything that this community dreamed of. We certainly believe it's well deserved."

As they are halfway through designs of the future of the park, Valley Strong Credit Union has given 1 million to the project as there is around 31 million in total estimated to complete the project.

Jovon Dangerfield anticipates the MLK Revitalization Project as it will bring a new state-of-the-art community center and park nearby for residents and the rest of the city.

"Not just in a business, not just in an economic way. The feeling of knowing the city is listening and caring is a great feeling."

As the MLK park's renovations are underway, and cost a total of 62-82 million to fund the park is anticipated to be completed in 2026 if they get enough funding.

