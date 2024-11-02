Rising costs drive new mothers to seek support from community organizations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With rising prices going up every year, more and more mothers are seeking help, looking towards organizations like the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center to help offset those costs.



The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center offers essential items, classes, and mentorship for new mothers.

The center has assisted over 45,000 individuals since 1985, ensuring children have necessary supplies.

Join 23ABC in helping the center and new mothers by donating to our Community Baby Shower on November 21.

"Even though I had two kids, I didn't really know how to be a mom," said Patsy Rebollar.

When Rebollar had her first child, she was 17 years old and living with her parents in Mojave, surrounded by a community offering help.

"Obviously, whenever I had my parents there they were like don't worry we got it," she said.

But when she moved to Bakersfield, Rebollar said she lost her village. And so even though she was pregnant with her third child, it was a brand-new experience for her. That's when she found herself going to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

The center not only helps mothers with donated items but provides classes and mentors to educate parents on everything from how to care for a newborn infant to budget for the future.

20-year-old Jackeline Romero went through those courses when she had her son three years ago.

"Thought I was fully grown up, you know, but looking back now, like why it was a baby having a baby," Romero said. "Baby clothes, the classes how to budget your money with the baby stuff. It was a shock."

Romero told me even though she had help, becoming a mother at a young age often left her feeling overwhelmed and isolated. But thanks to the center and their partnership with Embrace Grace, she quickly gained the skills she needed to step into the next stage of her life.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the average cost of having and raising a child at over $300,000 when adjusted for inflation. That's nearly $100,000 more than what the USDA estimated for 2015. Since 1985, the pregnancy center has helped over 45,000 individuals throughout Kern.

Both Rebollar and Romero said their children never had to worry about having diapers or clothing thanks to the center, and they feel prepared for what their future holds.

"You want to give back. This just impacted me and my baby a lot," said Rebollar.

"For them to teach me how to take care of myself and my baby, it just feels like a breeze, like oh I did it with one kid, I'll be able to do it again," said Romero.

