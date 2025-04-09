ROADSIDE DANGER: Firefighter struck by car while responding to emergency

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highlighting the dangers faced by first responders and roadside workers emphasizing the need for drivers to stay aware and follow laws to protect those working on the roadside.



A Kern County firefighter was injured while responding to a semi-truck fire on Highway 99 in March.

This incident is part of a troubling trend, with multiple accidents involving KCFD personnel in recent years.

Tow truck operators and other roadside workers also face significant risks, with reports showing a high number of fatalities in the industry.

California law requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles or roadside workers.

Working along the roadway is one very dangerous job, especially when there are distractions. Last month, a firefighter was hit by a car while working on the side of the road.

Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a semi truck fire on Highway 99 back in March.

During the incident, a firefighter, working on the side of the road, was clipped by a car. This is video from the scene.

Andrew Freeborn, is the Public Inofrmation Officer with the Kern County Fire Department and he says, "The firefighter was injured as a result of a hit and run, had to be transported and treated, and then released. That firefighter will return to work when he fully recovers from his injuries."

It still isn’t clear whether the driver was distracted, but one thing that is clear is that working on the roadside can be a hazardous place to be.

"It goes to show this is happening frequently, and it’s something that should not be happening at all. Individuals need to be aware of what’s happening on the roadway." Freeborn said.

It does happen frequently. Freeborn said this is the third accident in the last couple of years that involves the fire department. "One of them was a vehicle that crashed into the side of our engine on an incident on Highway 46. One was a diesel truck that rolled over in high winds on top of one of our fire engines. That was one scene at an incident out near Ridgecrest, and the most recent was off Highway 99 and David Road, in which a firefighter had to jump out of the way as a car came through the emergency scene."

This isn’t just a KCFD concern. Rob Freeman is a manager at H&S Towing in Bakersfield.

"You know, you just really got to pay attention when you’re out there on the side of the road." Freeman said.

Working on the side of the road has been his career for 25 years... he says this job is dangerous. "There’s a lot of distracted drivers. They really lose focus, you know? Even if you are wearing high visibility clothing sometimes, they just don’t see you. You can actually be cleaning an accident scene with officers and fire there, and people would drive right through the middle of the scene." Freeman said.

A 2024 report from AAA says there have been 123 roadside assistance providers hit and killed while working on the roadside. Link to report

Joe Wallace, with Kern Towing & TowPros says "We do have one of the most deadly jobs out there. We're getting hit and either hurt or killed. Someone’s dying every 6 days in the towing industry across the United States."

Joe Wallace has also been in the trucking business for 34 years. He is the owner of Kern Towing and Tow Pros, where he is a tow truck instructor.

He stresses the need to teach tow truck operators to stay aware of their surroundings, quickly get out of danger, and avoid actions that could distract or impact other drivers. "We say it’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle because we do this stuff in the worst conditions. It could be 24 hours a day, worse weather, worse traffic. We’re sitting out there to help motorists, help highway patrol, firefighters—all in one."

Both Wallace and Freeman add that many of the drivers they’ve worked with over the years have had a lot of close calls.

I went out myself and pulled over on the side of Highway 178, and it only took one minute, and a dozen cars passed without slowing down or moving over.

California Highway Patrol says a law requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or other service vehicles that are stopped on the roadside.

Violating this could result in a fine. In 2024, four people were cited with one of these tickets.

Jorge Toro, is the public information officer, for California Highway Patrol, in the Bakersfield area "We have people that want to go home safely to their families at the end of the day. Again, it’s not only emergency personnel, but also Caltrans workers or people who are motorists that become disabled on the side of the freeways."

As for the injured firefighter, Freeborn says to be cautious when driving past anyone on the shoulder of the road, because it can literally save a life.

Andrew Freeborn, PIO, KCFD: "We shouldn’t have complacency when we are operating our motor vehicles. We need to be aware at all times of what’s happening around us, for our own safety in the vehicle, but also for others around us."

Remember, the best way to prevent these types of accidents is to slow down and pull over, as it is the law.

