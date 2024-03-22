Rosedale Union School District announces pause on drink container ban

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local school district is putting a pause on a ban involving metal and glass drink containers just 24 hours after initially announcing it.



Video shows Rosedale Union School District, a local school district that had announced a ban on metal and glass drink containers, as well as statements from the district and local law enforcement.

The original ban announced Wednesday said starting April 12 any student who brings a metal or glass drink container to school will have it confiscated and a parent will be asked to pick it up from a school office. That has since changed.

The Rosedale Union School District said it would put the enforcement on hold until it has more time to understand the concerns that parents have raised since the new policy was announced.

While the district did not elaborate on the ban, several parents told 23ABC's Veronica Morley they believe it stemmed from an alleged incident involving two students at a local school within the district, in which one student hit the other several times with a metal cup.

23ABC reached out to Bakersfield Police who confirmed police investigated the incident on February 28. BPD Sgt. Eric Celedon said police investigating responded to a local hospital where a 12-year-old girl had minor injuries. Celedon said their investigation resulted in another 12-year-old girl being booked into juvenile hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Thursday morning, Superintendent Sue Lemon sent another announcement to parent stating:

We have decided to put the enforcement of the new water container policy on hold until we have some time to understand the concerns that our parents have raised. We do value the input from our community. Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any confusion/distress this has caused. We will reach out with an update at a later date. If you have any input you would like to provide please email Veronica Sheridan at vsheridan@ruesd.net Sue Lemon District Superintendent Rosedale Union School District

