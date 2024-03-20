Rosedale Union School District bans Stanley cups and other hard drinkware

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Rosedale Union School District sent a notice to parents Wednesday that it would be banning metal and glass drink containers starting April 2.

The District did not elaborated on why the new policy was put in place, however several parents shared with 23ABC multiple videos of an alleged fight involving a metal drink container at a local middle school.

23ABC has not been able to verify the authenticity of the videos, but the two students clearly shown, one hitting the other with a metal cup.

According to the letter, the District said students will no longer be able to bring water or any beverage in any container that has any metal, glass, or a handle on it, such as Stanley or Yeti cups. The ban includes any type of metal or glass on any portion of the container, including the lid.

Students may only bring a drink container if it is made entirely of plastic.

If a student does bring a drink container that has any metal, glass, or a handle, the container will be confiscated and a parent will be asked to pick it up from the school office.

