Rosemary's Creamery the latest victim of downtown crime

For 39 years, Rosemary's Creamery has welcomed families from Bakersfield and beyond to take part in enjoying their sweet treats, but even this hometown creamery has isn’t immune from the crime trends that continue to infect the streets of downtown.

Recently thieves hopped their gated yard behind the building, making off with the copper pipes and breaking the condensers that keep their refrigeration going.

Rosemary’s Creamery is a legacy in Downtown Bakersfield, the dream child of Frank Demarco opening back in 1984

“We were so proud the day before going 39 years heading into 40 years,” Frank's daughter Katie Tate said about the recent anniversary this past Monday.

“I never thought it would continually get worse," Tate said, sharing with us the frustrations she’s feeling, especially after the Downtown Business Association contracted a local security group to help prevent issues like this.

Tate said it initially helped, but overtime the problems returned. When asked what changed, Tate responded she didn't know.

"I’m really at a loss. But again until [criminals] really have some consequences, what are we going to do? I mean we could stay here over night but really what are we going to do?” she said.

Bakersfield Police monitoring crime statistics for break-ins and burglaries downtown, ranging from F Street to Union Avenue and 24th Street to California Avenue. In 2022, they 98 reported burglaries total. This year, we're on track to meet and possibly surpass that number, with 54 reported burglaries between January to June.

While Rosemary's falls outside the area in BPD’s reported stats, it’s right on the edge.

Just a block away is KC's Steakhouse, run by Cassie Bittle, a member of the DBA.

“We understand that our criminals have to be held accountable for their crimes," she said.

Bittle has seen her own share of issues on F Street, having up security measures on her restaurant and making it her mission to be in constant communication with the city’s patrol team, Citigaurd.

“I wish every business had the budget to be able to have security guard there to give their customers and business peace of mind, but unfortunate that’s just not something that’s feasible for every business that’s in Bakersfield," said Bittle.

While having security teams in downtown is helpful, Bittle said it’s not fully deterring criminals from harming their place of work, a sentiment shared by Tate.

“I’m going to be honest, and it’s probably going to be hard for our city leaders to hear this, but it’s really not working," Tate said.

Rosemary’s has since fixed their condensers and reopened their doors. Tate said with all the frustration this event brought, it also proved how strong the bond between them and the community is, after receiving an abundance of support.

