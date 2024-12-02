Santa, families, and a giant tree light up downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield ushers in the holiday season with the 8th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Centennial Plaza, located in front of Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday.



Families, children, and community members gathered to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

The holiday spirit was alive and well in Kern County as residents gathered in downtown Bakersfield for the 8th annual tree lighting ceremony at Centennial Plaza. The event, held Saturday evening in front of Mechanics Bank Arena, brought families, friends, and holiday enthusiasts together to celebrate the start of the season.

“I love our community, and I love giving back to our community. Santa and I enjoy this time of year,” said Mrs. Claus, spreading festive cheer.

The night was filled with joy, especially for first-timers like Olivia, who attended the event with her family.

“I like being with my family. Christmas is so fun with decorating a tree,” shared Olivia, marveling at the spectacle. She added that the event featured the biggest tree she’d ever seen, jokingly wishing she could take it home.

“I was wondering if I could have a giant Christmas tree like that at my house,” Olivia joked.

The event featured a speech from Bakersfield’s Mayor, who addressed the crowd just before the lighting of the tree, a highlight that drew cheers from attendees.

Santa Claus himself made an appearance, bringing extra magic to the evening. “I love it, and it’s about the kids. I can’t wait to get back to Bakersfield, and all I can say is HO HO HO,” said Santa, captivating children and adults alike.

