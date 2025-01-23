Schools, churches, and hospitals respond to removal of "sensitive areas"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Trump Administration is rescinding limitations placed on federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations that previously barred agents from entering areas such as schools, churches, and hospitals. In Kern County, these "sensitive areas" are now working to understand what this looks like for them in the coming weeks.

Nadia Mendoza is a community specialist for a local school district. She's also a DACA recipient.

"I was born in Michoacán Mexico. I came to the US when I was two years old," she said. "It definitely helped me pursue my goals by attending Cal State Bakersfield and eventually graduating with the psychology degree."

She's now in a position to pay it forward, helping other local students connect with services for college, career paths, even healthcare. But areas like schools and churches—where Mendoza felt supported growing up—are now facing changes.

New directives issued by Homeland Security rescind prior guidelines that limited immigration and customs enforcement and border patrol operations in "sensitive areas" such as schools, churches, hospitals, and more. Now, these areas are working to understand what this means.

"We have a lot of questions as of yesterday and those questions have yet to be answered," Chandler Marquez, director of communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno. "Bishop Brennan has called a special session today with his priest to discuss this specific issue on immigration and greater topics on immigration as well."

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, which includes Kern County, stated that given the history between law enforcement and the church, they hope these changes will be handled with respect for all.

Under California law, school officials are not required to allow immigration agents to enter a school without a warrant.

The Bakersfield City School District issuing a statement saying in part:

"As educators we have a moral and legal responsibility to uphold these values and ensure that every child can thrive without fear or barriers."

Response coming in from several medical groups, from Clinica Sierra Vista who stated they're currently assessing the potential impact, to Adventist Health who stated:

"In Kern County, our four hospitals along with our AIS Cancer Center, and primary and specialty care clinics, are places where all individuals should feel welcome and cared for regardless of their background and circumstance."

"We'll have a kind of two week, three week, four week plan moving forward so that way we can offer peace to those who have fears and anxieties around these issues," Marquez said.

Mendoza said without the assistance she had early in life, she likely wouldn't be able to help her community now.

"I would have definitely struggled. I think without DACA, possibly worked under the table, you know, just to make ends meet," she said. "It's terrifying, not able to have, you know, that freedom or safety of going to school, going to a hospital, not being helped, right? Just because of your status, so it's definitely terrifying not to have those resources if they are taken away."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also issued a statement reminding the state that due to Senate Bill 54, local law enforcement is barred from assisting in immigration enforcement operations.

