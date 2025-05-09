SEIU 521 says Kern County Grand Jury Report on CPS validates union concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County Grand Jury report on the Child Protective Services Department released on April 22, gives weight to the union needs for the need for better pay, and more caseworkers.



SEIU employees have been protesting for over a year.

Employees are currently waiting on a response from the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

If the response doesn't live up to the unions request they plan on going on a two-day strike.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The union that represents county workers is pointing to a grand jury report that they say justifies their concerns. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. But will it be enough to get them what they want from the county?

According to a recent Kern County grand jury report, Child Protective Services faces challenges of recruiting and retaining social workers due to high caseloads, emotional stress, and competitive job markets. Exit interviews with former staff suggest burnout, insufficient compensation, and a lack of career advancement opportunities are key factors driving turnover.

Alicia Aleman SEIU 521 Kern County Chapter President said "The last year has been a struggle, because we are trying to raise awareness to the struggles that we face. Not only as social workers, but every department is struggling in their own ways. This just happens to be in the social worker realm. That's what we are trying to do is highlight the fact that we are struggling and there are issues and they need to be addressed."

SEIU and Kern County have been unable to agree to a new contract, and negotiations are ongoing. SEIU claims other counties have seen close to a 17% increase over time in their wages. They also say if wages aren't fixed, many workers will have to leave the Kern County or departments just to keep their families afloat. The first time they saw any type of increase was two years ago.

Debra Clinger SEIU 521 Member Social Worker said "There hasn't been a raise for the employees here in 11 years. Our salaries are not competitive compared to nearby counties at all. WE have a high attrition rate because people leave to go to other jobs that are better paying. Even if you stay in the same field, you can go two hours up and get a 17% increase in salary."

But county officials say the wage increases sought by the union are too high, and can't be sustained by the county's finances. As of now organizers are waiting for a response from the Kern County Board of Supervisors to see what will come about the most recent grand jury report. They don't want to hear "good job" they want results.

"Its more than that, it takes a lot more than being recognized and saying "great job". They know the struggles that we are going through. Social works go above and beyond for their clients because we want to see them be successful." said Aleman

Organizers tell me if the Kern County Board of Supervisors doesn't respond they plan on going on another two day strike very soon. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

