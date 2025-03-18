Sen. Shannon Grove co signs survivor support demand reduction act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sen. Shannon Grove co-signs the Survivor Support and Demand Reduction Act. In an effort to better protect minors that are survivors of sexual trafficking, the Survivor Support and Demand Reduction Act was introduced to ensure that it is a crime to purchase a minor for sex.



Sen. Shannon Grove co-signs the Survivor Support and Demand Reduction Act to protect minors from sex trafficking.

The bill ensures that purchasing a minor for sex is a crime, covering all victims under 18 years old.

Previous legislation excluded 16 and 17-year-olds; this act aims to provide comprehensive protection.

AB 379 includes provisions for diversion for first-time offenders and establishes a Survivor Support Fund.

Advocates hope the bill will be signed into law by the governor, potentially effective by 2026.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Odessa Perkins stated, "At 16 to 17 I was being trafficked. I was being sold by drug dealers and different things like that and they never faced any kind of punishment."

In an effort to better protect survivors of sex trafficking, on February twenty-fourth during a legislative session,

Assemblywoman Maggy Krell and Senator Shannon Grove introduced AB 379, the Survivor Support and Demand Reduction Act, to ensure that the crime of purchasing a minor for sex applies in any case where the victim is under 18.

Sen. Shannon Grove said, "We had to make a split decision do we not protect 15 and below or do we continue to fight." The previous bill, SB 1414, protected certain minors, excluding the ages of 16 and 17. Sen. Shannon Grove added, "I made a promise that I would fight for those children to be all protected under the same piece of legislation."

AB 379 would include all ages under 18, and those charged with prostitution under current law for receiving something of value in exchange for a sex act must be offered diversion for first and second time offenses, rather than criminal penalties.

It addresses the issue of loitering for the purpose of buying minor sex and establishes the Survivor Support Fund, directing fines collected from offenders to community-based organizations like Empowerment in Bakersfield, founded by Odessa Perkins, a sex trafficking survivor who has been fighting for 16 and 17 year olds to be added to the amendment.

Odessa Perkins remarked, "That initially put a target on their backs so buyers could say whatever they want and possibly get out of facing any type of jail time."

With her organization Empowerment helping youth who have been sex trafficked, if SB 379 passes, it could help her organization and minors who are excluded from the previous bill, SB 1414.

Odessa Perkins said, "I provide opportunities for them to see that there is life after this, there is life through this." As of now, this bill needs to pass and get signed by the governor as those advocating for the bill hope it can take effect starting this year or 2026.

