Senate Bill 1414 in affect, harsher penalties for those buying children for sex

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in California.

Senator Shannon Grove hosted a press conference with Love Never Fails to address human trafficking.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

State representatives continue to recognize January as Human Trafficking awareness month as they celebrated Monday at the state capital highlighting the need for more awareness for that issue.

With California consistently ranking number one in the nation in the number of human trafficking cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, this criminal enterprise is estimated to be a $150 billion-a-year global industry.

Senator Shannon Grove with the non-profit Love Never Fails hosted a press conference highlighting the need for more attention to the issue of human trafficking and support to prevent it from happening in the first place. Later that day during Senate floor session, Shannon Grove spoke about Senate resolution 10 and the issues of the most vulnerable populations such as immigrants and those from low income backgrounds being the most vulnerable to exploitation and sex trafficking.

Senator Shannon Grove said, "Immigrant population is part of this issue of trafficking being the victim and most time survivor."

As SB1414 signed in 2024 and enacted on January 1, 2025, will strengthen the protections for thousands of victims of sexual assault. Before the law would only charge predators with a misdemeanor, which Grove says protected predators more than the victims.

Senator Shannon Grove stated, "We're declaring that the state is committed to combating this modern day form of slavery while offering support to survivors and their families."

Now SB1414 charges anyone in the state of California 18 years old and older, a felony to solicit, agree to engage in sex with children under 16 years old and punishable by imprisonment in the state for 2 or 4 years.

She also mentioned new AI technology that can help those in the community understand how to read legislation.

Senator Shannon Grove pointed out, "A new unveiling of an AI technology that allows every day people the opportunity to read legislation that is translated to a language that we can all understand. Not all of us are attorneys not all of us are in legislator not all of us can read bill language this is an easy interpretation for the public to get involved."

As there has been legislation year after year to add more protection, senator Shannon Grove tells me there is still more work to be done to combat this problem.



