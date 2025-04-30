Services for California's aging population face uncertainty amid federal changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As President Donald Trump’s administration approaches the end of its first 100 days, the threat of federal budget cuts is raising alarms across multiple sectors, including services for older Americans.



While the administration has pledged not to cut Medicare or Social Security, local and state officials say uncertainty surrounding the federal budget is forcing them to operate cautiously.

“I really worry about the lives that are going to be lost because of these cuts,” said Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Delano, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Aging and Long-Term Care.

Kern County, home to more than 164,000 residents over the age of 60, could be significantly impacted by any reductions in federal funding, according to county officials. Jeremy Oliver, director of Kern County Aging and Adult Services, said recent restructuring within the Department of Health and Human Services — including the dismantling of the Administration for Community Living — has created cause for concerns.

“When they restructured Health and Human Services, we're seeing where all the different programs are going to land based off of that change in that structure,” Oliver said.

Although Congress has not yet approved any proposed cuts, Oliver said the uncertainty is forcing local agencies to be more conservative with their resources.

“Right now, just structurally, we are always challenged with keeping up with demand,” he said.

Bains warned that funding reductions could inflict even greater harm on vulnerable populations than what was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doing things like cutting the Department of Aging, cutting our vulnerable populations — we know that the biggest sector of homelessness that’s growing is our aging population,” she said.

Among the programs at risk is the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, which assists seniors in navigating the complex Medicare system. Oliver said the program saves Kern County seniors an estimated $2 million to $3 million annually by helping them select the most cost-effective health plans.

Cuts could also impact critical services like Meals on Wheels. Kern County currently receives more than $2.3 million in federal funding for its senior nutrition programs, yet Oliver said even that amount struggles to meet the community’s needs.

“Even with the 3,500 we're serving, there's a waitlist — and it’s getting longer,” Oliver said.

For now, Oliver said Aging and Adult Services is focused on maintaining current services and minimizing reductions until Congress approves a final budget.

