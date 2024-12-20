Single mom searching for good samaritan who helped a holiday miracle happen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One mother was worried this Christmas she wouldn’t be able to give her child the Christmas she planned. Yet, something close to a miracle

happened, and now this Christmas seems a lot brighter.

Morgan Larsen is looking for the kind Samaritan who returned her bank card for the holidays.

She explains that this act of kindness touched as a single mother.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Morgan Larsen shares with me her worries,“I don’t know what I’m going to do it’s so close to Christmas.”

As the holiday approaches closer those were the thoughts that went through her head as her card was no where to be found.

Larsen a single mother concerned she wouldn’t have the funds in time to buy her son gifts for the holiday.

she stresses,“I’m never going to see that card again. I’m going to have to get a new one.”

Larsen was out of town when an unexpected stranger arrived at her house and rang the doorbell.

Who was this man?

Larsen explains, “someone on my ring camera. I was like that’s weird.”

She tells me she lost her bank card in front of her house and a stranger picked it up.

“I guess I dropped it there I checked I didn’t see it and he seen it whenever he was leaving.”

To her shock, the stranger returned her bank card.

Who does that, these days, she wondered?

“Most people would just take it and not bring it back but, he returned it, so I was like, oh.”

As a single mother with an autistic son she tells me it’s hard to trust.

“As a single mom well you don’t see stuff like that every day.”

No, you don't.

Now she is searching the Nextdoor app to find the kind stranger, but no responses yet.

I asked her, “How did it feel to know that you got your card back?.”

“It felt good, I felt like there are actually good people who do genuinely do nice things because their good people and so like I said I just want to pretty much him to know how thankful I am that he was able to do that and it did change how I pretty much see other people.”

You can say it’s a Christmas miracle Larsen tells me she wants to thank the kind person who returned your card so if you recognize him you can reach out to her on the Next door app.

