SNIP Bus fights for Kern County pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The SNIP Bus is making a significant impact on pet overpopulation in our Bakersfield neighborhood, performing over 100 surgeries in a single day.

Behind the recognizable SNIP Bus rolling through our Bakersfield neighborhoods is a team working tirelessly to prevent pet overpopulation through mobile spay and neuter services.

"What most high-volume teams do in a day, we're doing this mobily, and I have two full-time doctors that are right here in Kern County, we will travel around, each doctor can do anywhere from 40 to 80 surgeries a day," Kandice Webb said.

Webb, who works with SNIP Bus, reports that on Friday, they performed 108 spay and neuter surgeries in East Bakersfield.

"Spay and neuter is the answer to, you know, animals dying in the shelter, it's the answer to the animals running down the street, or the kids getting chased after school getting off the bus because there is a pack of dogs," Webb said.

The need for these services is evident in recent statistics from Kern County Animal Services. At the beginning of June, the shelter housed 958 cats and dogs, ending the month with 1,535. During June alone, 334 cats and dogs were euthanized.

"And that is not because they want to be euthanizing, that is because the reality of the situation is their intake numbers are too high to accommodate how many pets that are being stored in their shelter," Webb said.

To address this growing crisis in our neighborhood, Webb believes more clinics are needed throughout the county, along with increased community education about the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

Residents interested in SNIP Bus services can follow their Facebook page to track their locations and schedule appointments for their pets.

"For me personally, this is a passion, and everyone here who works at snip, this is a passion of theirs, otherwise they wouldn't be here," Webb said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

