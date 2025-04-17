HUNGRY? Soul Food Fest returns supporting local non-profits and churches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Soul Food Festival Returns giving back to local non-profits, churches and community organizations.



The event features 30 food vendors offering soul food, live music, and entertainment.

Proceeds from ticket sales support local non-profits facing funding cuts.

Sonya Jackson, owner of Nachamama's Kitchen, shares her passion for cooking and community.

Tickets are available for $20 on Eventbrite, including food samples and activities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sonya Jackson, owner of Nachamama's Kitchen, started her food truck 15 years ago as a sidewalk vendor making sandwiches.

She cooks up soul food with passed-down family recipes.

Jackson shared, "My dad taught me that batter, for the chili beans, that's my mom's recipe, the chili beans and the corn bread."

Now she's one of 30 businesses that will serve up their best dishes at the Soul Food Festival, hoping to get more exposure as the economy to run a business is getting tighter.

Jackson expressed, "Maybe get more help, because this is something that I'm doing all by myself it's a lot of work but I love it and I keep going."

Nick Hill, the coordinator and founder of the event tells me about funding cuts hitting our local nonprofits, so the proceeds for this event go toward a good cause.

Hill stated, "Meaning that any church, any non profit, that sells tickets through their church or through their non-profit, I'm going to give that church or nonprofit a donation right back."

Those who purchase the ticket on Eventbrite for 20 dollars can expect various food vendors, providing free samples, live music, a host, as well as a day of entertainment.

Hill mentioned, "We're also going to have the Bakersfield Majestic's out here they are going to have a slam dunk competition."

Jackson tells me she finds her soul in the food she cooks, just like the theme of the event.

Chantaye Imani asked, "Would you be able to tell me what cooking means to you?"

Sonya Jackson replied, "Cooking is a passion of mine, I love it makes me feel good, I like to experiment with a lot of seasons and spices to make something delicious. It's a passion and I love it how food brings people together."

The event is Saturday 3pm to 9pm at Nobel Park on P street.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

