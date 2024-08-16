Spend of a day of fun at the Heart of the City Community Event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Heart of the City is a community event in Bakersfield based around healthy living. The California Cardiovascular Institute donates a AED machine to the Gameday Sports Academy.



Facility offers open gyms for multiple sports; volleyball, basketball, pickleball, and more.

This will be GSA first AED machine at the facility for emergencies during games and tournaments.

Having a AED on site can keep a client under a cardiac arrest while waiting for first responders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Basketball, volleyball, and pickleball are only a few of the activities that Gameday Sports Academy offers to the community. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Through a new partnership with the California Cardiovascular Institute, the 4-year-old facility has a device ready to assist in an emergency.

The Heart of the City event will be a day full of fun... with a variety of activities... food and vendors to greet those who come threw the door.

But there will be something else watching them from this day forward.

Winston Crite Jr. said "We are partnering with The California Cardiovascular Institute and the California Neurology Institute. They had the generosity to donate an AED machine, for our athletes in case of emergencies. They also furnished CPR training for our coaches who didn't have it. So, it's been an amazing thing. So, we decided to commemorate this generosity with an event."

This GSA offers multiple activities for all ages at a time. The facility wants to put more emphasis on health and safety.

"I think it's very important for all ages if you come into a facility like this you have young children to adult leagues running around playing sports and having a good time and could you imagine if something was to happen or even to a parent watching. If something happens to your heart and heart health, it doesn't give you any warning it happens at the most unexpected time." said Terri Agcaoili

Members of the Sportsplex tell me that the addition of the AED machine is a game-changer.

Phillipa Mitchell-smith says "We've had too many injuries out on the football field, and out on the basketball courts. Areas where people have had heart conditions and they never knew about it. But when you have some type of person who's there or an EMT who can help them out. The AED has saved their lives!"

The Heart of the City Community Event will be on Saturday, August 17 from 9 am-12pm. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

