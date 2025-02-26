Stan Ellis leads early results in 32nd Assembly District race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The race to fill the 32nd Assembly District seat is heating up as GOP candidate Stan Ellis leads early results following the closure of polls Tuesday night, with Democratic challenger Chris Cruz-Boone trailing behind.



As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis lead with 63% of the vote. Cruz-Boone followed with 29% with 84% of precincts reporting.

Ellis, a Republican, stated that while it’s still early, he hopes to maintain his lead and plans to address key issues if elected.

"You know as well as I do, results can change over time. So I don’t wanna get too hyped up, but I’m certainly tickled," Ellis commented cautiously.

The district, which includes parts of Tulare and Kern counties, has been without a representative since former Assemblymember Vince Fong vacated the seat after winning the 20th Congressional District seat.

Fong's run for Congress was controversial, as he had already filed for re-election to his Assembly seat, a situation that led to the creation of Assembly Bill 1784. The bill clarifies that a person cannot file nomination documents for more than one office in a primary election and allows candidates to withdraw nomination papers under specific circumstances.

The 32nd Assembly District spans a large portion of Central California, including Lake Isabella, Tehachapi, Ridgecrest, and parts of Bakersfield, among other communities. With around 315,000 registered voters, the district leans Republican, with 48% of voters registered as Republicans and 25% as Democrats.

“We need to be drilling for more oil and gas to get our prices down for oil and gas. We need to get more water to the Central Valley to get our crop prices down, so that we’re in an economic downturn with our folks," he said. "The cost of living has gone through the roof. We need to change that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cruz-Boone, an educator, secured just over 29% of the vote as of the initial count. She spent election night attending a board meeting for the Bakersfield City School District.

At the Crystal Palace, several local leaders, including Supervisors Couch, Flores, Peters, and Parlier, gathered in support of Ellis.

Former Assemblymember Fong also released a statement congratulating Ellis on his early success, saying:

"He will be a tremendous advocate for our community in Sacramento. I look forward to working with Assemblyman-elect Ellis on the critical needs of the Central Valley so our region can continue to grow and thrive."

As results continue to update, should a candidate receive more than 50% of the vote, there will be no runoff election. However if that does not happen, than the top two candidates will face off on April 29.

