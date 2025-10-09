Starting the Conversation: Kern County Mission Invites Community to Talk About Homelessness crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Having a conversation about homelessness can be tough—but it’s one we need to have. That’s why the Mission at Kern County is opening its doors, and its heart, to the community. In honor of World Homelessness Day, the Mission is launching “Conversations on a Bench”, a public initiative that invites residents to hear real stories and engage in meaningful dialogue about the challenges facing those without shelter.

One of those stories comes from Larry Ross, a man who knows homelessness all too well. Now a team member at the Mission, Ross shares his experience not just to raise awareness, but to spark empathy and change.

“Homelessness wasn’t in my plan,” Ross says, beginning his daily routine at the Mission.His journey began in his 20s, following a troubled home life filled with pain and mental abuse. In an effort to numb that pain, Ross turned to drugs and alcohol—a choice that ultimately led him to life on the streets.

“That was the beginning of the end,” he says.Ross spent years homeless in San Diego, drifting through shelters that often felt more dangerous than the streets.

“The shelter put a bad taste in my mouth,” he recalls. “There were a lot of overdoses, fights, people stealing. I’d rather wing it on the street.”Eventually, Ross made his way to Kern County, where he found the Mission and a safe place to rebuild. Now working in their office, he’s a voice for those still struggling, especially those battling mental illness and addiction.

Ross’s story is deeply personal. He still grieves the loss of his sister, who spent a decade homeless in a park just up the street.

“I would take her food and stuff like that, but she didn’t want help—she was just stuck. So I do know what it’s like to be homeless here in Kern County.”These stories, both heartbreaking and inspiring, are what prompted the Mission at Kern County’s Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos to push for deeper community engagement. With World Homelessness Day approaching, he’s urging local officials, neighbors, and families to take part in the conversation.

“Are we doing enough?” Baldovinos asks. “What else can we do? What other avenues can we take? We need to talk about the broader picture—what are we doing in the United States that we could be doing better? It all starts with a conversation.”And that’s exactly what the Mission hopes to spark.

The “Conversations on a Bench” initiative isn’t just about awareness—it’s about action. It’s a chance for the community to connect with people like Larry Ross, hear their stories, and be part of the change.

If you’d like to be part of the conversation, visit the Mission at Kern County and take a seat on the bench.

