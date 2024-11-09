State works to remove and seal pumps belonging to Griffin Resources, LLC

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you've driven down Truxtun Avenue towards Mohawk recently, you've likely seen the crews working to remove the oil rigs and seal off the pumps that once belonged to Griffin Resources, LLC.



The oil producer recently filed for bankruptcy after causing oil to leak into the city's water system, impacting over a dozen local businesses.

These closures are in part the result of action taken by the state, who told me that Griffin Resources, LLC has a long history of ongoing failures and violations over the last seven years.

I've reached out to Griffin several times and the attorney representing them, and have yet to hear back.

Following the leak into the water supply on June 3, the City of Bakersfield filed a lawsuit against Griffin. According to the state, Griffin allowed backflow of oil and gas from a pipeline system into the water supply during a pressure test. The state said the test was in an effort to challenge CalGEM's directive to shut down the Fruitvale oil field pipeline and disconnect it from the wells and facilities.

In the midst of the lawsuit, Griffin filed for bankruptcy on October 7. The city's attorney's office told me due to the bankruptcy an automatic stay was placed; however, they are still seeking to recover damages in a formal process, even if it is more complicated now.

According to court records, the next hearing for the city's lawsuit is May 6 of next year.

In the meantime, the state is continuing to work to seal off several of Griffin's pumps throughout the city.

