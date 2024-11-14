Stolen ‘Thousand Flags’ trailer and flags recovered in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After the trailer and the flags for the Thousand Flags event was stolen earlier this month, those behind the event have found some hope. Both the trailer and flags have since been recovered.



The Thousand Flags event has been a Bakersfield staple for the past ten years.

The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club faced a major setback earlier this month when the trailer containing the event’s materials was stolen.

But with recent community efforts, the event is back on track.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Friday, Thousand Flags event director Denise Haynes received a call from the Bakersfield Police Department that the stolen trailer used to store all of the event’s materials had been found.

“A gentleman had brought the trailer in to do the right thing and register it,” said Haynes. “Little did he know the vehicle had been stolen.”

Thing is, though, the trailer came back empty.

Not only were the items missing, but the trailer– now back to its rightful owner– had been defaced.

“There were logos on the trailer to identify its brand. It’s a Wells Cargo trailer and there were three locations on the trailer where their logo was. And whoever stole it sanded all of that off and repainted over it,” said Haynes.

Haynes said she received a call on Wednesday that local law enforcement arrived at an address in East Bakersfield, where the flags were stolen and stored.

Some items were damaged, due to a recent storm.

“We will have to have a work day where we unload the trailer of all of the flags, take inventory, separate out the flags that may have been ruined and replace them with new ones,” said Haynes.

Unfortunately, they could not find the rebar, event banners, or lighting equipment.

But Haynes says she and the rest of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club are relieved to know that the original flags are back, and she appreciates the community’s support.

“In the meantime, we did have a great outpouring of support from the community. So many people came forward and big businesses came forward and said, ‘we’re gonna help you out,’” said Haynes. “Flags will go on with the original flags and we still might take everybody up on their offer to help out because it still costs money to put on flags.”

Haynes says the culprit was not at the scene, but says the Kern County Sheriff's Office now has his information.

KCSO says they are still waiting on more information before making a statement.

The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club looks forward to hosting its thousand flags celebration next Memorial Day weekend.

