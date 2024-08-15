BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Save a Life Today is an organization whose goal is to bring suicide awareness to Kern County.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nearly 50,000 people committed suicide in 2022. The local group Save a Life Today (SALT) is hoping to bring awareness to suicide prevention by holding a walk around the park.

Ellen Eggret grew up here in Bakersfield, with six siblings. She lost two of her siblings to suicide.

She says, "Many people say oh we shouldn't bring them up because it makes you sad, but we're thinking about them anyway and we talk about them all the time."

Ellen founded SALT as a result of losing her brothers. SALT provides resources for anyone who is suicidal or for families who may be worried about losing a loved one. Ellen says one way to go about dealing with someone who may be suicidal is to look for warning signs like isolation, or giving personal items away. She also says talking to some can make a big difference.

"I've been asking the question are you thinking about suicide way too many times, but it is in me I'd rather be safe than regret having asked"

SALT wants to spread awareness about suicide and by doing so they are having a mental health fair, along with the Stomp Out Suicide Walk.

Alisia Sanchez a board member of SALT says, "this is an organization that is active in the community especially here in Kern. all of the funds that are raised here will stay in Kern County and they benefit our community members"

The walk will be on September 7th here at the park at River Walk.

