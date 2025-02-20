Students of CSUB held a solidarity march expressing their freedom of speech

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students, facility, and community members gathered together at CSUB to stand up for their beliefs. Organizers created a solidarity march to speak up about laws & policies of the Trump administration.



Other issues brought up were Equitable Education, Empowerment of People of Color, and Land Rights and Protection for Native Americans

Around 150 students and community members marched throughout the campus with their signs expressing their rights.

Organizers plan on having future events to continue the movement, and express their first amendment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students and community members gathered at CSUB on Wednesday morning for a Solidarity March. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This march was meant to send a message about what they said is an assault on their rights by the Trump administration.

It was a peaceful march at CSUB. But the message was clear. Students wanted to speak out against what they said were attacks by the Trump administration against immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Marcila Diaz Student Coordinator said "Advocating here on campus as students is very important. We noticed that when we were on campus a lot of students were maybe feeling quiet or somber. Especially during our past elections, they were maybe feeling unsafe or confused. We wanted to make sure we created a safe space for all people."

Diaz invited multiple organizations out to support, including any gender, race, or political stance to attend the event and represent their people. She tells me she wants to remind the community "when one falls we all fall and when one rise we all rise."

Lauren Agnew CSUB Student said "I honestly believe being together and being one is probably the best that we can do right now, with everything that is going on in the world. I also think spreading kindness instead of hate is probably the epitome of what we should be doing."

This march brought out community members, administration, joining students all fighting for their rights. Other issues brought up were Equitable Education, Empowerment of People of Color, and Land Rights and Protection for Native Americans. The Trump administration says it will cut federal funding to schools and universities unless they eliminate diversity initiatives.

"I think sometimes people feel a sense of hopelessness at the enormity of the political opposition, that were facing in the fascist policies. If everybody just thinks about the little things they can do in there life and then work out from there and make small connections the network grows. I think what we saw today is the strength of that network." said Jared Haug Adjunct Lecturer at CSUB

Organizers tell me this is only the start and they plan to keep reminding the community about the policies that affect them.

"I don't believe that the work ends with us, and it shouldn't end with us. This is just the first step to encourage other people to continue the work that we've done here." said Diaz

CSUB offers multiple on and off-campus resources if you are interested in supporting. You can reach out with the number on your screen. For 23ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

