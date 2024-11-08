Sugar Daddy's boutique closing after 42 years in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A store once filled with clothes and memories is leaving the Bakersfield community.



Sugar Daddy's, a boutique in Bakersfield, is closing after 42 years.

Owner Heidi Shubin cites burglaries, the economy, and personal issues as reasons for closure.

The store was originally founded by Shari Stacy in 1982 and later passed down to Heidi Shubin.

Sugar Daddies, a well-known boutique, will be closing their doors for good.

Cindy Cagle, customer shares, "I still come back because everybody knows this place, they know the family and all of the really good deals you can get."

1982 was the start of Sugar Daddy's Woman's Boutique founded by Shari Stacy a few years later passed down to Heidi Shubin in 2016.

Heidi Shubin reminisces, "I grew up I was 10 years old when my mom bought this."

Sugar Daddy's fashion bringing those from around Kern County like Dores Depew who traveled from Tehachapi to check out what's new.

Depew says, "Whenever I come into town I come into Sugar Daddy's to see what they got and what I have to buy."

Since 2020, Sugar Daddy's has had 2 break-ins and a snatch and grabs.

Shubin tells me the community came together to help her maintain better security.

Shubin expresses her grattitude, "We had a huge fundraiser that the community came together and raised money for the 14,000 dollars windows and screens that are on the windows."

Shubin tells me that if Prop 36 was in law her business would still be operating.

Prop 36 adds harsher penalties to retail theft.

Shubin admits, "I am a good product of Prop 36 back when I was in my addiction and that is exactly what helped me get out, they put me in jail, they made me held accountable, they made me go to meetings, they made me go to counseling, they make you check in, and held you accountable for doing wrong."

In Bakersfield in 2020 city-wide, there were five thousand four hundred and thirty-eight cases of theft and break-ins.

In 2024, so far there's been four thousand one hundred and eight cases of theft and burglary city wide through October.

Now due to the crime and economy she says goodbye to her family's legacy that has been around for 42 years.

Shubin, "Even in my addiction I know this was what I wanted to do. It means a lot to me, I know my mother's sad about this but it's time."

The store also has a closeout sale going on until the end of the month.

