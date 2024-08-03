Supervisors respond to Zack Scrivner's resignation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Scrivner has been on medical leave of absence since May 8. Now that he has resigned, County officials are looking at what will happen with his seat.



Zack Scrivner has officially resigned from the Board of Supervisors more than three months after he stepped away from his district two seat, following accusations that he sexually assaulted one of his children.

When it comes to County Board of Supervisors, if a seat is vacated early it’s up to Governor Gavin Newsom’s discretion to appoint a new supervisor.

While the investigation into those claims continues, the question now becomes what happens to Scrivner’s seat on the board.

In a letter, Scrivner announced his resignation from the board citing "significant health and medical reasons”. Scrivner has been absent from the public view since April, after deputies were dispatched to his home and the sheriff shortly after announced an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

H.A. Sala representing Scrivner, refuted the allegations.

Scrivner has been on medical leave of absence since May 8. Now that he has resigned, County officials are looking at what will happen with his seat.

The seat would then be put on the next general election cycle, as long as nomination guidelines are still met. Nomination papers must be submitted 88 days before the next election, meaning that for the November 5 election the deadline to submit is August 9.

Several county supervisors responded to the resignation.

Chairman David Couch stating quote “my strong preference is for the people of District 2 to have the opportunity to choose their representative."

District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores stated in part quote “rest assured the our county staff and Board of Supervisors’ highest priority is to effectively serve and deliver vital quality of life services to the constituents of District 2."

District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters stated in part quote “while there have been many deeply troubling allegations i would like to remind the public that at this time no charges have been filed nor any trial commences therefore as i am neither a law enforcement agent nor legal expert.. i do not believe it would be appropriate for me to comment.”

We’ve reached out to the Department of Justice regarding the Scrivner investigation. They told us they are still reviewing the case and determining whether or not to pursue any charges.

