Uptick in measles cases causing concern among the Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Measles is making a return in some areas across the country, and health officials are urging people to protect themselves by getting the MMR vaccine.



As of March 13, the CDC has confirmed 301 measles cases this year. Out of this, 3% of people had one vaccine dose and 2% received a second dose.

If contracted, symptoms range from high fevers, cough, runny nose, and a rash.

In order to protect yourself against measles, health officials are urging the public to get the MMR vaccine, especially if you plan on traveling.



A recent measles outbreak in New Mexico and Texas now has local health officials concerned. Though highly contagious, medical experts say it’s also very preventable.

“With the Kern outbreak, the vast majority of people who have gotten it, almost all of them have been unvaccinated, so we know people who are vaccinated tend to be more protected,” said Pediatrician for Kaiser Permanente Ebrahim Oomerjee.

Dr. Oomerjee says it just takes one person to infect a wide population around them.

According to the CDC, if even one person has contracted measles, they could potentially infect 9 out of 10 nearby people.

Although it seems to be more common among children, adults are also at risk to the virus.

With recent cases breaking out at a local grocery store in Fresno, Dr. Oomerjee says, the best form of prevention is receiving the MMR vaccine.

“So, one dose gives you a certain amount of protection, a second dose gives you more,” said Dr. Oomerjee. “Sometimes people don’t develop great protection the first dose so we give the second dose to make sure.”

The CDC states that one dose of the vaccine is very effective, having a 93% effective rate. However two doses gives a person a 97% rate of preventing measles.

Health officials say anyone who isn’t vaccinated is at risk, symptoms could include fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash, but it can also lead to complications of pneumonia and encephalitis.

“This is what I tell everybody. I have kids myself and if I thought in any way unhealthy or dangerous for my children to get a vaccine there’s no way they would get it. But I’ve made sure they’ve gotten it because I feel strongly it will protect them for the rest of their lives,” said Dr. Oomerjee.

