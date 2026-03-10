Suspect in deadly Oildale shooting taken into custody

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in a deadly Oildale shooting is in custody.

Deputies had been searching for 27-year-old Steven Quick in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of Jason Hall outside the Longbranch Saloon on North Chester Avenue over the weekend.

Authorities say Quick was taken into custody, though details about where or how he was found have not yet been released.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

