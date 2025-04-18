Tabula Rasa here to help rebuild cancer patients' confidence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tabula Rasa Studios is a cancer wellness center located in Downtown Bakersfield that prides itself in making its patients' feel whole again.



Malaina Parra saw that their wasn't a place for cancer patients to go to in the central valley, so she decided to bring the center to her community.

The Tabula Rasa Studios will become the first of its kind to be Blue Zone certified.

The business is going on is celebrating it's one year anniversary and is inviting the community out to their studios on May 25.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cancer can affect a patient's mental state and physical appearance. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. One cancer wellness center in downtown Bakersfield wants to alleviate what struggles may come with a diagnosis and treatment by helping you boost and maintain your confidence.

Dealing with cancer can be a long and intimidating journey The cancer recovery wellness center known as Tabula Rasa Studio, offers multiple ways to restore confidence in patients through workout classes, therapy, and more.

Malaina Parra Owner of Tabula Rasa said "It started off as doing the medical tattooing of the areola, for breast cancer survivors for females and males, because men can get breast cancer too. Then we extended our services to nutrition, skin care, hair and scalp education. Ton of resources the central valley doesn't have."

The studio was recognized by the Blue Zone Project and has become the first of its kind to be Blue Zone certified.

Melissa Rossiter Senior Marketing Specialist for Blue Zone Project said "So with Blue Zone Projects we want to work with the community and that means meeting the community where it's at. We partner with organizations like Tabula Rasa Studios to help promote health and wellness and they are already doing so much great work. From skin care to making their patients feel beautiful again. The studios is bringing a lot of support and resources to a community that needs it."

Malaina tells me she's been in the health care industry for over 20 years, and the biggest thing she noticed was that there weren't any local resources for cancer patients.

"I noticed that in my own community here in the central valley. We didn't have the resources that southern or northern California has for their patients. It dawned upon me, if I were to get breast cancer or one of my loved ones we would have to travel to bigger areas in California to get those resources or doctors. So I thought to myself why not start something here." said Parra

The center has been helping patients improve their physical abilities, self-esteem, help control their weight journey, and improve patients' quality of life.

Tabula Rasa is inviting the community to come out and celebrate its one-year anniversary at their studio on May 23rd and. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



