Taft College celebrates TIL program graduates

The TIL program supports students with developmental, physical, or intellectual disabilities, helping them learn to live independently.

Sixteen students were honored Friday at Taft College’s 29th annual Transition to Independent Living (TIL) graduation ceremony, marking a major milestone for young adults with developmental, physical, or intellectual disabilities.

“This is the greatest moment,” said John Dodson, assistant director of the TIL program. “They’ve worked so hard to achieve a life of independence. This is just one step closer and this is why we do what we do.”

The TIL program equips students with the skills they need to live independently. For many, the experience is life-changing.

“What I really enjoyed is the friends I’ve made and cherishing moments with them,” said graduate Tiyana Henry. “Shoutout to my mom and dad, they're the reason I’m the woman I am today.”

Among the proud families in attendance was Gerald Adams, who traveled from Orange County to see his son, Evan, cross the stage.

“I didn’t realize what a challenge it would be,” Adams said. “He’s physically disabled, where most students aren’t.”

Adams said one of the hardest lessons was learning to step back.

“The primary job is to disconnect from the parents to make sure you break apart,” he said. “The things I should’ve been doing for 38 years to help him become independent it would’ve paid off if I’d figured that out before sending him off to college.”

Still, he said, the experience was worth it.

For Evan, the program offered more than life skills it offered community.

“All the friendships I made, all the Elvis fans I’ve met and Angels fans too,” he said with a smile.

Evan also expressed gratitude for his family’s continued support.

“They help me with appointments, help me get into the car, they just care for me every single day,” he said. “I mean, wow. I feel like a special person.”

The TIL program doesn’t just teach daily living skills, it builds futures, friendships, and a lasting sense of independence that students will carry long after graduation.

