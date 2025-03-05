Teaming Up Against Cancer: 23ABC News Director shares her cancer journey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veronica Placencia opens up about her experience with cancer and the vital role of the Kern County Cancer Foundation.



She discusses the impact of the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Insights into the support and resources provided by the foundation.

Emphasis on community involvement in cancer awareness.

Encouragement for others who are facing similar challenges.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Madi Vollmer, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. As we continue the Teaming Up Against Cancer coverage, I was able to speak with one cancer survivor. My news director, Veronica Placencia.

This is Veronica Placencia, a cancer survivor. Not only does she hold down a full-time job as news director at 23 ABC, but she is also a wife, a mother, and a great friend to many.

She moved to Bakersfield 6 years ago from El Paso, Texas. About a year ago, she received some life-altering news: She was diagnosed with stage 3A endometrial cancer.

"You get a heavy diagnosis like that, but your doctor is reassuring you there is a path to the other side, and so that I think that made a big difference. Having doctors who were not afraid to tell me the reality of what I was facing, but also reminding me that I wasn't alone." She said.

Veronica says she's been very thankful for all the support she's received throughout this last year from everyone in the community.

Dr. Agnihorti is a hematologist-oncologist, a cancer and blood specialist. He's been practicing for about 14 years, and he says that staying local for care is important. "Staying here locally, you have most of the resources available now in Bakersfield. Good surgeons, great oncologists, research, clinical trials—so there's really no reason to venture out of the city for cancer care."

Veronica says that through this journey, so many people in this community have helped her navigate where to go, who to call, and what to do during this difficult time. "I want to give back. I think that's why 23 ABC is doing this: because Kern County showed up for me during this diagnosis, and I want to show up for Kern County." She said.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of the Teaming Up Against Cancer event. The Kern County Cancer Foundation started this event to raise money to benefit the foundation. Teams will compete in different activities for a chance to win the "Ultimate Cancer Fighter" trophy. The Kern County Cancer Foundation is dedicated to providing financial support for cancer treatment to residents of Kern County.

Veronica says it's about helping our neighbors, and that's what Teaming Up Against Cancer is all about. "Through my journey, I've learned not everyone has the resources that I have, and if we can help people who feel that they can't get treatment because of financial reasons, if we, as a community, can come together and raise money so people can have a second chance at life, I'll share my story." She said.

The Teaming Up Against Cancer event will take place at Liberty Park on March 15th. You can sign your team up by visiting KernCountyCancerFoundation.org.

There's about a week left to sign up your team for the Teaming Up Against Cancer event.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

