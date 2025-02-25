Teaming Up Against Cancer: Kern County Event Raises Funds for Local Cancer Support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Teaming Up Against Cancer is a fundraising event to support the Kern County Cancer Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance for local cancer patients.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teaming Up Against Cancer is an event designed to raise funds for the Kern County Cancer Foundation. I spoke with several sponsors about how you can get involved.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation launched Teaming Up Against Cancer, an event aimed at raising money to support the foundation. Teams will compete in various activities for a chance to win the “Ultimate Cancer Fighter” trophy.

23 ABC is a proud sponsor of this event.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation is committed to providing financial assistance for cancer treatment to residents of Kern County. Founded in 2012 by local community members who experienced the impact of cancer firsthand, the foundation was created to support those in need and ease the financial burden caused by the disease.

Tori Jacobs, is the Marketing and Physician Relations Manager at CBCC, and she says,“It’s really a blessing and an opportunity to give back to this community and spread positivity and hope to others who may be going through what I did.”

Like many, Jacobs has personally experienced the loss of a loved one to cancer. She believes that a strong community and support system are essential, and that’s exactly what the Kern County Cancer Foundation offers.

Destiny Koncel, is an Infusion Nurse Manager with Dignity Health and she says, “We’re heavily involved in this event because we have many patients we want to support. We want these funds to stay here in Kern County, especially at the infusion center. Our patients are our priority. We like being out there, having them see our faces, competing for them, and raising money for them to use locally.”

Koncel is excited about this year’s games and enjoys seeing her patients at the event. “Knowing that we support them here in the clinic but also out in the community.” She said.

Jacobs also looks forward to seeing the community come together. “The games really bring everyone together, including organizations like Dignity Health and CBCC, to team up against cancer.” She said.

This competition will be held at Liberty Park on March 15th. You can sign up by visiting kerncountycancerfoundation.org. Make sure you and your team sign up by March 13th.

