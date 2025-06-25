Stay Cool: Temperatures are hitting an all-time high across the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Health care professionals are emphasizing tips and tricks to keep cool during the summer temperatures. Encouraging Americans to stay hydrated and indoors during peak heat hours.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Summer is officially here, and the heat is rising. With temperatures hitting an all-time high in the east coast, doctors are taking time to discuss the safety precautions you should take when in the heat on the west coast.

As temperatures rise, so does the need for health care professionals to emphasize the importance of heat safety, especially for vulnerable groups.

Kian Azimian Assistant Medical Director for the Emergency Department said "The population that is going to be more at risk are the very young or the very old. You have to remember if the AC goes off for one of them folks, you definitely want to get them somewhere cool. This is the best time to visit the library, movie theater or the mall, somewhere you can keep cool and cool off."

But it's not just Kern County, or California for that matter dealing with the heat...those on the east coast are also dealing with what the west coast typically deals with.

Brandon Michaels 23ABC Chief Meteorologist said "The east coast right now is undergoing an extreme heat wave, which Is a big problem for that part of the country. They are dealing with levels of heat that we deal with pretty typically in the summer. For them this is something that happens maybe once every couple years or decades in the most extreme cases."

Those temps mean the hottest week some parts of the east coast have seen in more than a decade.

"Were expecting this heat wave to last another 24 hours. Wednesday will be another hot day, by Thursday and Friday everything should return to normal summer weather." said Michaels

Back home in Bakersfield and Kern County, If you find yourself outside during the hottest parts of the day, these are some things to keep in mind to keep cool:



Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Wearing light-colored, loose fitting clothing.

Applying sunscreen regularly and wearing wide brimmed hats

Avoiding strenuous activity and staying indoors during peak heat hours.

"Staying cool during those hours and making sure you have cool fluids and are taking breaks. If you are out there working or exercising, it's probably best to choose a different time. Early morning or late evening is recommended during the summer season." said Azimian

Summer lasts until the end of September and health care professionals tell me if you don't protect yourself from the sun's radiation your skin could suffer.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

