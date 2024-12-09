THE BAKERSFIELD ELF RETURNS: East Bakersfield resident organizes gift-giveaway event at Jefferson Park

The gift giveaway will be held on Saturday December 21st from 11:30am - 1pm at Jefferson Park.

You can donate to his gofundme here or message him on social media to organize a time to drop a gift off. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m the Bakersfield Elf, the Elf from the North Pole!” exclaimed Oswaldo Martinez, inhabiting the Bakersfield Elf.

Martinez transforms into the Bakersfield Elf every December.

“I grew up watching a lot of Christmas movies, and I always admire what the elves do, helping package the gifts, putting the gifts together and being Santa’s helper,” Martinez explained.

As the Bakersfield Elf, he does just that.

For years now he’s organized gift giveaways in his communities around Christmas time.

“I moved over here to the Eastside of Bakersfield a few years ago. I wanted to share kindness, and I’m like how can I make a difference in my community? And one way is showing love, so I decided to start collecting gifts.”

He would collect the gifts and families would reach out over special media asking for some help, and he would deliver them to their houses. Now –

“It’s grown so much within these few years.”

So, he decided last year to hold a gift giveaway event at Jefferson Park, giving away roughly 100 donated gifts.

“And it wasn’t just about receiving that gift but showing them that there’s love in our community. That we can be people that change the world by showing acts of kindness.”

This year he plans on doing another giveaway, and is collecting gifts for it.

“This year we wanted to double that and give out over 200 gifts."

To donate a gift you can message the Bakersfield Elf on Facebook and organize a time to drop it off.

"I believe with the community's help, we can make this possible.”

