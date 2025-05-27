The Bako Bears prepare to embark on a journey to the NFL Flag Football Championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A dynamic flag football team from Bakersfield is gearing up to represent their city at the NFL Flag Football Championships. The Bako Bears have had an phenomenal season as they prepare for Ohio.



The championship games will take place in July in Canton, Ohio.

Majority of the players have played with each other for more than three years.

This was the first year the team has ever played travel flag football.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield is famous for its vibrant music scene, but let's not forget about the incredible athletes we send out into the world! I'm Eric J. Dockery, back to tell you more about the Bakersfield Bears. This summer, they've been given an incredible opportunity to showcase our city at the NFL Flag Football National Championship Games. They're ready to shine and make us proud!

The Bears have been waiting on this opportunity for a few years now, They are preparing to play on one of the biggest stages in their young careers.

Jericho Hayes Center said "I'm super excited, because we are in the nationals! This is one of the biggest tournaments for us. We are trying to prepare because we also have a Superbowl game tomorrow in the league we are playing in right now. We are communicating with each other and pushing each other up and not down."

Landon Gonzales Linebacker said " It feels good, we've been working hard for four years to get here! We finally did it, and I am excited!"

Some of the players tell me flag football has helped them perfect their craft as they get ready for tackle.

Its fun, I like to play tackle football, It gets all the anger out, flag improves my skills during the off-season for tackle. It helps your footwork and the way you attack lower." said Jayden Welsh Receiver

Coach Andrew tells me the boys dedication over the years has grown. Everyday they come to practice ready to learn and push themselves to the limit.

We are working on routes and coverages. Making sure our routes are being ran at full speed is important. We also make sure to hit the right angles on our routes. Later we go into a couple drills, adding different scenarios. You always want to think of crazy scenarios that you can toss at the boys so they are mentally ready for it, preparing them for anything,"

Some of the players on the team have known each other for more than a couple years. They tell me that is the reason there team chemistry is so strong.

Andrew Brown Quarterback said " When we first got together none of us knew each other it was kind of awkward. We didn't know each others names so it was harder to communicate. Now that we know each other and we are friends its way easier to communicate. We are more experienced together."

"I like how our teams teamwork, and the momentum we bring when we get on the field. When it comes to game time we are all ready!" said Anakin Garcia Cornerback

The Bako Bears participate in a league called "All Out's", In that league they have a Superbowl game which the Bears are preparing for this week. After that game they plan to head to Canton Ohio in July for the championships.

Calvin Brown Receiver said " It feels great because it makes me feel like we are the best team out there. Even though we have accomplished so much this season, we still have a bigger journey waiting for us."

The journey isn't over yet. The teams organizers are actively seeking supporters to help them on their path to victory. If you would like to help the team has organized a gofundme account for their trip. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Alongside the gofundme the team is organizing a Bako Bears Fest where you will be able to enjoy live music, food, and raffles. All proceed will go towards the boys, and their journey to Ohio. This event will be held at Crusader Brewing on June 21st from 5-10pm. You can purchase tickets with the QR code below.

