The Basic Needs for College Students: at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tri Counties Bank partners with Renegade Nexus to launch a basic needs drive at Bakersfield College.



60% of college students struggle to pay for food.

Tri Counties Bank is partnering with Renegade Nexus for a basic needs drive.

Bakersfield College aims to provide resources and basic necessities for students.

Food insecurity is a significant issue among California community college students.

Donations can be made at any Tri Counties Bank in Bakersfield or Delano.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tri Counties Bank is partnering with Renegade Nexus to stock the shelves for a basic need drive.

Renegade nexus is the basic needs center at Bakersfield College. Their goal is to provide resources and basic necessities like food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, and technology for all of Bakersfield College.

Caitlin Davidson is the program manager for the Basic Needs Center at Bakersfield College, and she says,"food insecurity is a huge need among our California community college students and here in Bakersfield, we see that as well. Depending on the day and time of year we see anywhere between 20 to 40% of students that are facing food insecurities."

This year, they are partnering with Tri Counties Bank for the Community Cares Basic Needs Drive.

Joe Garcia, Vice President of Tri Counties Bank says, "there's a need and a desire. Having spent 5 minutes in this particular pantry I've noticed there are a lot of students coming in. There is a desire!"

Joe was once a community college student himself and tells me the struggle for food was real. For not just himself, but many other college students.

Joe says, "At the end of the day, we are here to serve our local community, and so for me and my own story we must reach back out into our community college level."

You can donate at any Tri Counties Bank here in Bakersfield or the Delano branch to support the Community Cares Basic Needs Drive. Or you can donate on their website. http://tricountiesbank.com/50

The Basic Needs Drive will end on September 30th.

