The CBCC ignites inspiration in their patients with a Cancer Survivor Luau

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is celebrating the month of June with a Cancer Survivor Luau. Inviting their patient's friends and families to come out & celebrate their loved ones success.



The month of June is recognized as Cancer Survivor Month.

This is the seventh time the facility has put on this event for the community.

Family members were able to meet their loved ones doctors, while celebrating their progress.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The month of June is recognized as Cancer Survivor Month, and the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is celebrating this month with a luau for their survivors. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Community members from all over the 661 came out to celebrate with their friends and family on their success.

June 2 is National Cancer Survivor's Day, and this is the seventh year the CBCC has hosted this event for their members and the community. Bringing families together and encouraging them there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr. Ravi Patal Medical Director at CBCC said "There are more people living today who have survived cancer than have died, so we can't forget that! This is a celebration for their life. Mainly showing they can mingle, see each other, meet the staff who take of them, and it's rewarding for the staff also to see patients who have survived."

According to the Cancer Research Institute early detection and screenings are some of the most powerful tools to help prevent cancer. Regular screenings can catch cancer early often before symptoms appear.

Priscilla Bacus Breast Cancer Survivor said "My second journey with it was so much easier, because I was around everybody and talked to the doctors and professionals at the CBCC and they were all so caring. It makes the journey so much easier when you speak up and share it with others."

The CBCC started the event off with inviting survivors to the stage to speak on their stories.

Danny Hill Owner of Hill Broadcasting said "There are different levels of cancer. When you hear about cancer you think about chemo or radiation. You don't think about the lighter versions of cancer like skin cancer. That's what I had, the doctors here put you first and work with you every step of the way."

Following their testimonies they had a wide variety of things for members to enjoy. From food, photos, friendship bracelet tables, luau dancers, and a wall to write motivational notes for patients.

Patal says "Its so beautiful to see a person you took care of, I met two people one said you took care of me 27 years ago and the other said I took care of them 31 years ago. It must mean I am quite old, but I am also happy that there are people alive today who have been touched by out team here."

Dr. Patal tells me one out of every three community members will be diagnosed with cancer. It's important to come into facilities like the CBCC for early detection, they say early detection can leave to higher rates of survival. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

