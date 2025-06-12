The Center bracing for budget cuts impacting the LGBTQIA+ community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The state budget faces a 12 Billion budget shortfall due to proposed state cuts. Impacting the most vulnerable communities such as health care workers, medicaid, snao benifits and now the LGBTQUIA+ community.

Governor Newsom's budget plan includes a $31 million reduction to the California Department of Public Health.

The Center may lose around 35,000 affirming events and services, potentially going virtual for mental health support.

Advocates emphasize the critical need for resources, especially as many in the LGBTQIA+ community face mental health challenges.

The state budget for 2025-2026 is still under review, and the governor could still veto the proposed cuts



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ace Moody is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community identifying as asexual and they/he.

"Being that in the community is very difficult and to find a space, and I found a space with the Center."

Moody was able to get to know themselves better at the age of 38 because of spaces like the center.

"It allowed me again, to become myself, and to be how I am, it's not just that impact on myself it's also with my children too because they saw their parent coming out to themselves."

The Center for Sexuality and Diversity is proposed to face financial cuts.

Governor Gavin Newsim's newly proposed budget for the new fiscal year reflects a $12 billion shortfall, forcing cutbacks to programs and organizations across the state, including a $31 million reduction to the California Department of Public Health.

Interim Executive Director Dani Munoz tells me the Center is bracing for a $35,000 budget cut and is left picking up the pieces.

"We're looking at potentially losing some of our affirming events, affirming groups, we're looking at potentially going virtual for our mental health services and not being able to have in-person space."

Munoz tells me other cuts are leading to closing one of the two locations, cutting down on staff, education, and outreach.

The lack of resources that will be available worries Moody.

According to the Anxiety Depression and Association of America, 41% of the LGBTQIA+ deals with anxiety and 42% struggle with depression and half of those are our youth.

"If we didn't have that funding we wouldn't be able to keep our lights on you know for as many hours in the day that we do or be able to have these wonderful things that we have for a community that is so tiny it needs this space."

As of right now, the 2025-2026 state budget is still in the process of being approved.

The governor still has a chance to veto this potential budget cut.

