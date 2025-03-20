The Eagles introduce their new home that will enhance their sports program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Greenfield has been apart of the community since 1960, & ever since then has never had a gym for their students. Recently they have completed their new gym, & are ready to invite the student body.



Greenfield middle school sport teams have never been able to play games at home due to not having a gym.

First school in the Greenfield School District to receive a gym for their students.

The gym will feature a main court, two cross basketball courts, two cross volleyball courts, concession stands, and more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Home games, graduation ceremonies, and other events have never been held at Greenfield Middle School. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Very soon, however, students and the community will be able to do all that on campus. Here's why...

The school has been a beacon in the community since the 1960s. Teachers and students have spoken about a gym for years and the benefits that would come from it. In 2025 their dreams have finally became reality and opening new doors for the campus.

Sandy Welch Principle of Greenfield Middle School said "We are so excited to be able to offer the home games here. We had to travel out for volleyball and basketball for all of our competitions. So now we have the opportunity to compete on our own turf. Its called the nest and the goal of the eagle is to protect the nest. We are going to be here to represent that the home of the Eagles."

Out of all the schools in the Greenfield District, The middle school becomes the first in their district to provide this experience to their students. Jesse Avalos is one of the contract managers on the site and he tells me he's watched the changes in the district and this one will make a huge difference in the community.

Jesse Avalos Director of Facilities and Construction said "It feels great, this was a long time coming. This community definitely deserves it and needed it. They have been waiting on this gymnasium for a long time we have three middle schools this is the first one to get a gym. We are very excited and so is the community. "

The exterior of the gym was based off the schools mascot which is an eagle. It is 14,000 square feet facility, that can hold up to 2000 people. Inside will feature one main court, two basketball cross courts, two volleyball cross courts, and a inside and outside concession stand, lobbies and a outdoor patio for students.

Crystal Figueroa Greenfield School District Public Information Officer said "We are eagles and we soar and we have that throughout campus. There is school's spirit, but to know that our kiddos can walk around and tell their friends and other kids at other schools that there going to be on their home turf to play games. That's going to ramp up the excitement, the athleticism, and friendly competitions. I really think its going to boost moral for our students. "

Greenfield plans to have an opening ceremony on March 28, to show their student body their new home. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

