The Empty Space: Two decades of theater magic in Kern County

The Empty Space, a beloved Kern County theater, is celebrating over 20 years of enriching the local arts community.

“We were at Oak Street for 20 years, and this is our second year operating here on Woodmere Drive,” says Ron Warren, Operations Director for The Empty Space.

On Saturday night, the theater hosted the 21st and 22nd Annual Empty Space Awards, honoring two years of artistry and resilience. After relocating to Woodmere Drive, productions paused briefly, but Warren says the passion for theater has remained strong.

“Things are happening so successfully because the community was responding so well to what we were doing, giving them a new space to do it in with a priority,” Warren explains.

The evening featured drinks, desserts, awards, special recognitions, and live performances, a true celebration of the local theater community.

“There’s always a way for you to be involved with art in your life,” Warren adds, emphasizing the inclusive spirit of the theater.

He highlighted the collective effort that has helped The Empty Space thrive over the years. “After the years we’ve gone through, not just these last two, but the 20 beforehand, has been a breathtaking experience for all of us,” he says.

Warren encourages anyone interested in the arts to get involved, whether by performing or volunteering. He stresses the value every individual brings to the community.

“Beyond your skills, a simple presence is valuable to theater. Art, in general, should have a valuable position in the lives of everyone in the community, so we want to be here for you,” Warren says.

The next production, The Earth Is Flat, will take the stage on January 17, 18, and 19. The Empty Space remains a vibrant hub for creativity, connection, and community in Kern County.

