The harmful effects of fireworks for veterans with PTSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veterans from across Kern County express their thoughts & concerns with the national holiday, and how it does effect them. Fireworks tend to trigger veterans with PTSD, mentally sending them to war.

For some veterans who experience PTSD the sound of fireworks can literally be a nightmare. If you plan using fireworks this holiday, remember it can be just as harmful for some members in the community.

Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. Families and friends celebrate the day with BBQs and picnics. But what many people tend to either forget....or ignore..... is that for many veterans with PTSD, fireworks can trigger traumatic actions or thoughts. Army veteran Christopher Quinones had such an episode while he was at the movies.

Christoper Quinones United States Army Veteran said "We're taught to pretty much go from as calm as we are now to you have to react real quick. It's either they going to get us or we are going to get them. That is just reality for us war vets. So like I mentioned earlier when I was at the movies and I heard that boom, my body just reacted!"

The loud noises from the holiday can send some veterans into a frenzy forgetting they are a civilian and put them right back into that action. (NAT)

Edward Robinson Founder of the Veterans Chamber of Commerce said "Fireworks sound a lot like precision small arms fire or mortar attacks indirect fire. This can really trigger the most painful memories related to a service member service. It can be a profound trigger for anxiety for veterans around this time of year."

Organizations like the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery host weekly meetings every Wednesday for veterans who deal with PTSD. Offer them a safe space to come speak about their past traumas.

Richard Knight United States Marine Veteran said "Loud noises still get to me today. I remember getting home from Vietnam and going to a football game with my father. We're sitting up in the bleachers in a small town almost like Arvin. When they shot the quarter gun off, I went down through the bleachers and laid flat on the ground. Until I realized it wasn't incoming fire or someone shooting at me."

According to the National Center for PTSD, people can support veterans by following a few simple steps:

*Active listening: Pay close attention to what the veteran shares, without judgment or interruption.Let them know you're there to listen and support them.

*Offer to accompany them to appointments: This can make the process less daunting and show your commitment to their well-being.

*Learn about PTSD: Understanding the symptoms and challenges associated with PTSD can help you better support the veteran.

Quinones tells me there is a light at the end of the tunnel, he has learned how to cope with the fireworks by putting himself out there more.

"Everyone is different. I just learned like everything else I got used to it. I put myself out there that's how I dealt with it. The more you experience things the more you become more numb to it. I do see a therapist and I always will. Even when I'm great and feeling good. I still go to church and see a therapist." said Quinones

If you are a veteran who experience PTSD. Veterans at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery want you to know you are not alone and their doors are always open!

