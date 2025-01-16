The Renegades showcase their student athletes at their Spring Sports Media Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College host their Spring Media Day on January 15. They introduced returning athletes and coaches to the community, getting them excited for their seasons.



First team to play will be Men's Baseball on January 24.

BC spring sports consist of Softball, Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Wrestling, Golf, Swimming, and Track

Returning athletes give tools and tips to incoming freshman to be a successful student athlete.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Renegades are coming back from winter break ready to get the ball rolling with their spring sports. I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. On January 15 they introduced their spring athletes and coaches to the community. Getting ready to swing back into their seasons.

Bakersfield College highlighted all its spring sports from baseball, softball, track, beach volleyball, wrestling, golf and swimming. Bakersfield College accomplished many goals last year in their spring sports. Their swimming team had one star who broke the 100 Free Event record his freshman year.

Cody Hart BC Swimming said "Going into the race it was all sprints. You can't really psych yourself out. You must trust in all your training you had going on. When it comes down to it when you are going up to race, only thing that should be in your mind is I'm going to have fun and going to give my best shot. "

Majority of the coaches and players were returning for this season. One sport that has been emerging in the community and at the school is Women's Wrestling.

"It was something I did in high school and back in the early 2000 it was still pretty new for women. To be able to have it being recognized sport for women at the collegiate level is just tremendous. It is so exciting because, it is a sport that did a lot for me. Being able to see it continue and get the support that it really deserves is outstanding." said Andrea Prise Women's Wrestling Coach

Players from each sport spoke to the freshman players to ensure them they will help them through the transition of a new school and team. While giving them helpful tips to be successful in their sport.

Benjamin Ullyott BC Baseball said "I think just not taking anything for granted. Going out there every day competing It might be your last day playing. There's no guarantee in this sport, so going out there and having fun, competing every day and embracing that grind."

Coaches tell me they are looking forward to their seasons. The first one to watch will be Baseball on January 24. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



