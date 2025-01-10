The Wendale Davis Foundation continues to support at risk youth in the community

BAKERSFIELD CALIF. (KERO) — The Wendale Davis Foundation since 1996 continues to help youth in the community stay off the streets and in the books to further their future.



They tell me they want the community to know that their doors are open for support to prevent conflict inside and outside of schools

Frankie Soria shares his story, “I was tired of going to jail you know, I don’t want to keep going to jail it just sucks in there I got two little sisters a family, I’m trying to be something.”

“They didn’t give up on me and I got out recently and I’ve been doing good ever since I juts feel like you know I can show them this is really what I want because you have to put in what they put in it’s a 50/50.”

And that’s what Selena Delagarda an outreach mentor has been teaching him helping him get a job as a flag football referee.

Delagarda explains, “Which was great that helps keeps a lot of these kids from going out and doing things they shouldn’t do.”

Educate, motivate, and rehabilitate at-risk is what Wendale Wesley Davis Jr. tells me his organization continues to do but there’s still a long way to go as they can’t always reach everyone.

Davis Jr. adds,“There have been times where this county was actually leading the state in gang murders.”

Speaking to that need he say’s that rate has gone down but the work to support the youth is still needed and wants the community to know.

“If their having issues with kids, that are not responding to their intervention efforts please give us a call please reach out to us.”

Wright continues,“He’s been perfect for a good role model for other kids to follow and this all happened with the Wendale Davis foundation.”

Sorias admits,“It definitely helps you know like that if feel like sometimes I don’t have anyone to talk to I could just call frank or you know just come down here.”

The Wendale Davis foundation tells me that they are always looking for volunteers to help at risk youth.

To volunteer you can click here.

