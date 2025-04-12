'These people matter': Authorities calling on community to assist in long-term Borel Fire recovery efforts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Months after the Borel Fire scorched parts of Kern County, residents in the small mountain community of Havilah are still rebuilding — and without a federal disaster declaration, the burden of recovery now falls largely on local organizations and volunteers.



Vicki Porter, a longtime Havilah resident, said she feels attention to Borel has dwindled since the fire burned through the region last year.

“I don't think most of Kern County even knows that Havilah is here, honestly,” Porter said. “I haven't really heard anything about the Borel Fire since September.”

The Borel Fire prompted an initial four-day Local Assistance Center set up by the Kern County Office of Emergency Services (OES), serving hundreds of residents. But as months passed, hopes for further government aid faded.

Efforts by state officials to combine the Borel Fire with another wildfire in hopes of meeting federal aid thresholds were unsuccessful. A request for a presidential disaster declaration was ultimately denied.

“If there’s going to be any long-term recovery, it’s going to be a community-based effort,” said Georgianna Armstrong, emergency services manager for Kern County. “Nobody's coming for our people. Nobody's coming for our neighbors. We can either help them get on their feet or we can just turn our backs and sink or swim, fade away. I hope that doesn't happen.”

With no FEMA support at this point, recovery is being driven by grassroots efforts — namely local nonprofits and volunteers.

Charlene Sargent, chair of Kern County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), said current needs include rent and mortgage assistance, food, and basic household supplies.

“The farther we get from the fire, the more it fades from public attention,” Sargent said. “Combining financial contributions for building supplies and volunteer labor is kind of a best practice.”

VOAD is coordinating the aid effort, helping direct resources efficiently. Sargent emphasized that recovery needs are evolving and long-term community support is essential.

While the state continues to appeal the denial of federal disaster relief, Armstrong expressed little optimism that additional aid will come.

“We’ve never done this before in Kern County,” she said. “So if we could start here — with the Borel Fire — that would just be extraordinary.”

Porter, reflecting on the potential for more community involvement, said increased support would mean a great deal to those still picking up the pieces.

“I think that would be great,” she said.

Local nonprofits or community groups interested in helping Borel Fire survivors can reach out to Kern County VOAD by emailing kerncountyvoad@gmail.com.

