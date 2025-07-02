Three arrested in alleged vigilante assault in Bakersfield; Police warn of dangers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three young adults are under investigation after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man during what police believe was a violent vigilante sting operation.



According to a search warrant, 21-year-old Michael Mercure, 21-year-old Jaiden Day, and 18-year-old Mackenzie Munoz are accused of luring the man to a home in east Bakersfield by posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on June 26 at a residence on Enger Street, where they found the man handcuffed, physically assaulted, and robbed. He had not been charged with a crime.

Authorities say Mercure admitted to using Snapchat to pose as a minor and arranging to meet the man. When deputies arrived, they also found Day and Munoz at the home. The alleged victim told investigators the group stole a $1,000 gold necklace and $300 in cash, and partially shaved his head.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, false imprisonment, battery, and other charges.

Bakersfield Police Detective Bijan Gharib, who works in the department’s Special Victims Unit investigating internet crimes against children, says these types of civilian-led sting operations can hinder real investigations and escalate dangerously.

“When police are doing an investigation, we’re doing a lot of things behind the scenes that the public’s not aware of,” Gharib said. “When someone conducts a vigilante operation, there are certain things they don’t know about that they could be jeopardizing.”

He added that while he understands public concern about online predators, civilians lack the training to safely manage volatile situations or ensure actions lead to lawful convictions.

“They think they’re doing something good, but at the same time, they’re putting themselves at terrible criminal and civil liability,” Gharib said.

Gharib also warned that many of these self-organized stings are broadcast on social media, often for views and attention, and can cross legal lines into entrapment, wiretapping, or eavesdropping violations — potentially undermining real investigations.

“It can escalate pretty quick depending on the situation,” he said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to requests for comment. Authorities continue to urge anyone who suspects child exploitation or related crimes to report them directly to law enforcement.

