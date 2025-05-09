Three injured following deputy-involved shooting on Water Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Residents on Water Street in Bakersfield were woken up Friday morning to the sounds of gunfire as a man allegedly shot a woman in her home, warranting sheriff deputies to respond and a deputy involved shooting to ensue.



The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirming three people were injured as deputies responded to what KCSO is calling a domestic violence incident.

"Me and my husband were picking up our yard," said Darcel Sarnowski, a neighbor on Water Street. "We heard sirens while we were in the backyard. We came out front just as the cops were coming down the street."

According to KCSO, the call came in around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a man with a machete, a hammer, and a gun.

"Deputies also encountered a female victim who reported she had been shot by the suspect," stated Lori Meza of KCSO. She was transported to the hospital for treatment."

Darcel Sarnowski continued, "She ran out of the house and across the street. I ran to her—she had two bullet wounds that I could see."

Neighbors said they saw the man run out of the house as the scene extended into a nearby alley. KCSO said two deputies encountered the suspect with a gun and fired their weapons.

Meza added, "The suspect was arrested for attempted murder on a police officer and is currently being treated at the hospital. A deputy sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand during the incident and is also receiving treatment."

While the investigation is preliminary at this time, neighbors told 23ABC they've heard arguments coming from the home prior to Friday morning's shooting.

"Further details will be released once the investigation is complete. We want to make sure the information is accurate—we're not going to speculate," said Meza.

Two deputies were involved in the shoorting and both have been placed on critical incident leave pending an investigation. They were also equipped with body-worn cameras and that video will be released once the investigation is completed.

This marks the fifth KCSO deputy involved shooting this year.

