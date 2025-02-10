TikTok suspension sparks debate on social media regulations and data privacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With TikTok temporarily returning to American users after a brief suspension Jan. 19th, some users want to change how social media apps are regulated.



TikTok's temporary 75 day return has ignited calls for broader social media regulation among Gen Z users.

Users express concerns over data privacy and the potential misuse of information by companies, especially from China and America.

CSUB Cyber Security professor Charles Lam highlights the risks of data exposure and misinformation on TikTok.

Gen Z users like Kristyn Delamar advocate for transparency and better privacy protections from social media platforms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With TikTok temporarily returning to American users after a brief suspension Jan. 19th, some users want to change how social media apps are regulated.

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stay the Tik Tok ban for 75 days. While users like Kristyn Delamar wait to see what will happen, she's hoping to have better protections for her privacy.

Krystin Delamar says,"It shouldn't be a focus on one app in particular, it should be more of a focus on regulations on social media apps in general and how we can help regulate that these companies aren't taking people's data."

For many, their concern is how their personal information such as phone numbers, online activity, location, and photos, is being exposed online.

CSUB Cyber Security professor Charles Lam tells me the real worry is how China uses data compared to American companies.

Charles Lam explains, "The reason why politicians would like the ban is because we don't know how the Chinese government is going to use the data."

This isn't the only concern for some users. Andrea Samano, a TikTok user, tells me she isn't worried about data being shared but the amount of misinformation spread on the app.

Andrea Samano shares,"I feel like TikTok do not watch your news on TikTok. If you are trying to get information, do not get it on TikTok because there's a lot of misinformation and misleading stuff on TikTok."

Lam tells me that the main misconception is that companies like TikTok won't access and use your data.

Charles Lam believes, "They will look at your chats, they will look at videos you post and see who interacts with you. They may also think that right now you are a nobody but maybe in the future you will be a somebody that's important."

Users like Delamar tell me she's aware and prepared and wants more transparency from companies when using the digital landscape.

Delamar shares, "I think individuals want in just making sure that we know what's happening with our data and what it's being used for instead of just blindly not really knowing what these apps are doing and what their regulations are."

As it is still unknown the future of TikTok, experts urge users to read app agreements to understand how their data is being utilized.

