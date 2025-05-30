Tips to save during the upcoming heat wave in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Keeping cool during the Bakersfield summer can be a challenge — and it can take a toll on your wallet. So how can you stay comfortable and cut down on your energy bill?



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whether it's inside or outside we all want to stay cool.

Robert Blankenstein has been the owner of All American Heating and Air conditioning for 23 years.

He preps his clients AC and Heat for the triple digits to come.

As he works on a dirty air conditioning system as he says it's due to Bakersfield climate.

Blankenstein, "With all the dirts and agriculture that's going through the air we see a lot of the outside of the units dirty."

So it's important to keep your air system clean every to weeks to prevent dirt build up.

That could potentially save you.

He shows me it's as simple as cleaning it with a hose and spray foam.

Blankenstein,"If not something as simple as getting your water hose and spraying the unit out and cleaning it up yourself it's not to complicated but definitely have a technician come out and do a maintenance check just in case."

Another tip is keeping your thermostats and 78-80 in the morning and in the afternoon 70-75.

Blankenstein,"That way when the real heat comes in your house is pretty cool and you don't have to run it so hard and after 5 then it starts cooling down a little you can go back to 78."

Having a monitoring app that can connect to your AC can also save you a couple of bucks and changing your filter 1-3 months as a routine.

Remember we are entering triple digits this Friday the best way to stay cool is to stay hydrated.

