Tips to save on Back-to-School shopping amid tariffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pens, pencils, backpacks, journals, binders– these are just some of the items parents need to check off the shopping list when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

Aaron Hegde, an economics professor at CSUB and the executive director of the Grimm Family Center for Agricultural Business, says the price tag for these staples are expected to be even higher than last year.

“It’s really hard to say the exact impact of tariffs because there have been changes in the tariff policy from the administration,” said Hegde. “But there’s one thing for sure: there's a base 10% tariff from all countries, and then certain countries, you see a higher tariff rate. So estimates say that between 2% and 3% of the increase in prices can be attributed to tariffs.”

Brie Lancaster, a Kern County field marketer for Valley Strong Credit Union– one of the sponsors for the Ready, Set, Back-to-School Drive– says backpack and school supply donations can help set the tone for the school year.

“When you look good, you feel good, right? So we really want to maximize every Kern County student’s academic potential,” said Lancaster.

Stacey Wuertz, the assistant director for the Kern County Department of Child Support Services, says she has seen this firsthand at their Ready, Set, Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair, where these donated supplies are given to local K-12 students.

“My favorite memory is every child who walks out who is exhausted from all the fun that they’ve had,” said Wuertz. “And often they don’t know why they’re there; and they’re just waiting in line. And then when you see them walk out and they’re so proud of their backpack and they’re so excited and they go, ‘Look at all the things I’ve got!’ It’s really, really amazing.”

Other ways to save include looking for coupons or discounts, and if you have more than one kid, consider handing down materials to the younger sibling. For electronic purchases, consider buying refurbished products.

Supplies at the Ready, Set, Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair are first come, first served, so it is advised to show up early. The fair is held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at the Kern County Museum.

If you want to donate unused items, visit one of the Valley Strong Credit Union branches before the end of July.

