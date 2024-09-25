Trial begins case of shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Jonathan Knight, one of the men charged with the 2017 shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton.



Prosecutor Eric Smith began his opening statements laying out photos of the child and his brother, and the injuries they had when they arrived at the hospital on February 23, 2017. He then explained the events he argues led up to those injuries.

For the defense, Tim Hennessy stated that much of the prosecution’s case revolves around both Knight and King together, but that one defendant received a deal in order to testify against the other.

An altercation at the Valley Plaza Mall, a swap of vehicles, rival gangs and a key witness are the road map that prosecutor Eric Smith stated will lead a jury to the conclusion that Jonathan Knight shot and killed 5-year-old Kason Guyton. Defense attorney Tim Hennessy stated to the jury the map was anything but reliable, given the key witness was Knight’s cousin and the other original defendant in the case, Jeremy King.

Through tearful eyes, family members of Guyton watched and listened to opening statements and testimony as the trial began Wednesday.

Smith began his opening statements laying out photos of the child and his brother, and the injuries they had when they arrived at the hospital on February 23, 2017. He then explained the events he argues led up to those injuries.

“In this case, Dayvon Vercher was the target, but ultimately Kason Guyton on the right was the victim,” Smith said.

Photos and video surveillance from the Valley Plaza appeared to show an altercation between two groups of men whom Smith claimed were members of the East Side Crips and West Side Crips. Smith stated this altercation included Tony Haynes, a document ESC member, and Knight, a known member of the WSC.

Smith stated that this altercation is what motivated King and Knight to seek retaliation over members of the ESC. Smith said they allegedly planned to go to S Street, part of WSC territory, where Haynes allegedly lived. Smith said when they saw Vercher driving along S Street, they recognized him as a member of the ESC and fired.

Video surveillance of the area prior to the shooting showed a black vehicle driving up and down S Street. During the investigation, Smith said, police believed the vehicle to be a Dodge Charger, which King owned at the time. After further investigation, Smith said investigators realized the vehicle was actually a black Chrysler 200. Smith said a few days later, police pulled over a Chrysler belonging to Jessica Johnson, whom they learned was associated with King. Surveillance from a gas station, Smith said, showed King and Johnson meeting up and swapping cars.

Investigators obtained a warrant for King’s home and found surveillance video showing King that night burying a small bag in his trash can. Smith claimed that bag held a gun.

When investigators interviewed Guyton’s brother after the shooting, the 7-year-old told them he believed it was a “lady” who shot at them from the passenger side, Smith said. Smith pointed out that at the time, Knight had longer hair.

For the defense, Hennessy stated that much of the prosecution’s case revolves around both Knight and King together, but that one defendant received a deal in order to testify against the other.

“They want Mr. Knight more than they want to get this right,” he said.

Hennessy stated that King and Knight were both angry after the altercation at the mall, but it was King who allegedly swapped out cars and discarded a gun.

Hennessy asked the jury to keep an open mind, stating that the evidence against his client is explainable. He stated that King had previously testified to other facts about the case and is only testifying now against Knight because of a plea deal.

King pleaded to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for his testimony. He was sentenced to six years and will likely be out very shortly after the trial.

“If he puts Mr. Knight in that car, he’s going to go home instead of looking at life in prison,” Hennessy said.

Smith during his opening statements also pointed to wire taps placed on Knight’s phone during the investigation. He said recordings of the calls paint a picture of Knight’s gang activity.

While Smith points out that Knight even denies shooting the child, in a recording of a conversation between Knight and his girlfriend at the time, Knight realizes that what she told police contradicts details he told investigators. During the recording, Knight is heard saying, “So basically my story is complete b******t.”

Witness testimony began directly after opening statements with Bakersfield Police investigators, officers, and lab techs going over the initial investigation on Feb, 23, 2017.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

