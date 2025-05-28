Triple-digit temperatures are approaching what you should know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Triple-digit temperatures are approaching, how can you prepare?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bakersfield heat can get to most of us but how can we protect ourselves?

Matthew Calderon works for Kern County Custom Concrete as a masonry worker, preparing for the day, putting on his hat and gloves, ready for the 80-degree heat and the triple digits to come.

"I got the sombrero hat and the light color shirt that's loose to keep the long sleeve." This helps create a protective layer from the sun.

Speaking with Puja Vithanlani, a Kaiser Permanent family medicine physician, she tells me the signs of dehydration you should look out for.

Vithanlani says, "Number one they can start feeling a little thirsty they can start sweating a little bit more than usual sometimes the heart rate can go a little bit faster."

As headaches, fatigue, and vomiting are common signs, she says that can at times be confused with heat stroke where you can pass out, have breathing problems, stop sweating, and vomit.

Vithanlani says sunscreen is key to protecting yourself.

Vithanlani adds, "Don't forget about certain areas like neck folds and even the scalp can get burned so you want to put sunscreen there and on your face. A lot of women think just their facial lotion or makeup has enough SPF but it doesn't."

So remember to wear SPF 30 and above, reapply sunscreen every 2 hours. Wear light covered clothing. Drink plenty of water with a balance of electrolytes if needed. Listen to your body and eat healthy. As those like Matthew Calderon tell me, for him, it's a lot of drink preparation to continue the work that he does. "Usually what I do to stay hydrated is drink a lot of electrolytes, and a lot of coconut water and I try to stay busy and avoid alcohol and caffeine so I stay hydrated fully."

Triple digits are starting this Friday so remember to stay prepared, drink lots of water, and listen to your body.

