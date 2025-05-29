Triple-digit temps, triple the risk: Stay safe in the sun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As temperatures soar into the triple digits, health experts at CBCC are urging the public to take sun safety seriously to prevent skin cancer.



Melanoma is preventable: Experts urge annual skin screenings, especially for those with a personal or family history of skin cancer.

Use proper sunscreen: Choose SPF 30+ with zinc or titanium dioxide and reapply every two hours when outdoors.

Wear protective clothing, seek shade, and avoid peak UV hours (9 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Central Valley).

Know the ABCDEs: Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color variation, Diameter, and Evolution are signs of potential melanoma.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s that time of year again—temperatures are climbing into the triple digits, which means it’s officially sunscreen season! I’m Madi Vollmer and here at CBCC, they are spreading the word about the importance of protecting your skin in this intense summer heat.

When the thermometer hits those triple digits and the heat is blazing, your skin needs extra attention. Melanoma is a potentially deadly form of skin cancer that's largely preventable. Doctors say taking action now can save your life later.

“So in general, adults should be screening annually, and adults that have a family history or personal history of skin cancer should be screened on a regular basis.” Nurse practitioner Samra said.

Sukhchain Samra, a nurse practitioner at CBCC, says applying sunscreen is absolutely vital—especially one with SPF 30 or higher. He specifically recommends sunscreens containing zinc or titanium dioxide. And timing matters: apply in the morning and reapply every two hours when you're outside.

“Some of the other things you could be doing is wearing protective clothing. So when it comes to that, we are talking a wide-brimmed hat, long sleeves, hats, sunglasses—and lastly, I think it's important to understand that shade is your friend as well. Also, avoid the peak UV index hours, which in the Central Valley is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.” He added.

Samra adds that if you have had a lot of sunburns—especially peeling and blistering sunburns—then you’ll want to come in and get a skin examination. He adds that there are a ton of options for treatment, both surgical and non-surgical.

He says, "There are several types of skin cancers. We think about moles and changing moles related to melanoma, and I’m sure everyone’s heard of the ABCDE’s of melanoma.”

The ABCDE’s are a way to identify potential warning signs:



A: Asymmetry

B: Border irregularity

C: Color variation

D: Diameter larger than a pencil eraser

E: Evolution or change over time

May is National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month.

